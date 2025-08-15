Ex-Warren police officer bound over in deadly crash that killed 2

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Warren police officer was bound over on charges Friday in a crash that killed two men in 2024.

James Burke is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide - manslaughter, and more charges in the high-speed crash. That Sept. 30, 2024, crash killed two men, driver Cedric Hayden Jr. and his passenger Dejuan Pettis.

Video from a nearby landscaping business and police dash camera detail the exact moment a Warren police car collided with another vehicle.

Burke was driving a marked Warren police patrol car going at speeds more than 115 mph when it crashed into a Dodge Durango that Hayden Jr. and Pettis were in. Police say a chase was not ongoing and lights and sirens were not activated.

“We have two young girls and two young boys missing their dad. We have mamas missing their kids, we have grandmothers missing their grandkids, their grandsons, their uncles, their brothers, their cousins," said Dominique Hayes, the mother of Pettis' child.

Hayden and Pettis’ family members gathered at Fieger Law offices back in June to view the newly released video. The impact was difficult for all of them to watch.

"These men are important, these men mattered, these men were loved," said James Harrington, a Fieger Law attorney representing both families in a civil case that was filed months ago.

He says video obtained from a nearby gas station showing moments before the crash happened is some of the most important evidence in their case.

"We have a video from a Marathon gas station that captures the police cruiser traveling in front of it at 117 mph, which was approximately 320 yards away from where the impact happened — that's almost 1,000 feet," Harrington said.

Attorneys for the city previously said the video being presented by Fieger Law doesn't tell the whole story. They say while their hearts are with everyone impacted, they allege Hayden was driving without a license and with a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit.

Family members of the two men who died say they continue to hope for justice.

"Every day, we have to deal with this. We don't want to keep living this anymore. We just want it to be over with, that's all," said Shakearia Maye, mother of Dejuan Pettis, Jr.

