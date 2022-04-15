Examining police transparency in the Patrick Lyoya case

(WXYZ) — Demonstrations are expected to continue to take over the streets of downtown Grand Rapids this weekend as calls for justice grow in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Friday on 7 UpFront, we're joined by Rev. Wendell Anthony, the president of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP. We discuss police transparency with him regarding this case.

"It's a tragedy of tragedies. My heart, prayers and condolences go out to the Lyoya family as well as the friends of Patrick Lyoya. He came here from the Democratic Republic of the Congo seeking life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and unfortunately, he is now dead," Anthony said. "What we have is a history of policing that really grows out of the old slave patrol. One has to deal with that because it has emanated from that, which was a part of the 1700s — they pursued, they captured, they killed, they had a mandate to pursue and obtain by any means necessary. And that lasted until the 13th Amendment, just past the Civil War ..."

