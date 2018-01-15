(WXYZ) - UPDATE: Tickets are sold out for the event. Stay tuned to the event page as more may become available in the coming days

The WXYZ team has worked with the North American International Auto Show and Troy High School to provide a very special opportunity to Detroit's social media community.

This Thursday night, we will host a FREE WXYZ.com Tweetup at the auto show. We've worked with the show's organizers to create a great night behind-the-scenes at the show - before it even opens to the public!

We have room for only a limited number of our friends to join us for this sneak peek at the 2018 North American International Auto Show on Thursday, January 18th. If you're able to secure a ticket, you must come armed with a smartphone to share your experience on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and anywhere else you choose.

Tweetup participants must be over the age of 18. For those with tickets, we will provide details of our Tweetup location by Wednesday night.

RESERVE A SPOT AT THE TWEETUP: CLICK HERE FOR TWEETUP TICKETS



Please reserve a spot ONLY if you are certain you can attend.

Spaces are extremely limited. Must be 18 or older and active on Twitter and Facebook.

This year's auto show promises to be an exciting one! Our Tweetup will be the first opportunity you to see the newest concept cars and production vehicles.

We're doing this so you have the first opportunity to share your impressions of the show with your friends and family.

Because this is limited to our social media community, we ask that you follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram if you do not already. We're also asking you to use the hashtags #NAIAS, #7AutoShow and #TroyHighSchool.

Special thanks to Troy High School for sponsoring the Tweetup!