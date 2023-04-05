Exclusive Tour: Inside the Gordie Howe International Bridge project

(WXYZ) — After years of fighting to make the Gordie Howe International Bridge a reality, they are getting ever so close to its completion.

The $5.7 billion price tag to create the gorgeous structure is a hefty one, but the benefits to the community are ginormous.

In person, you can do nothing but gaze in awe at the size of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Once complete, it will be the largest cable-stayed bridge in North America, which means the weight of the deck is supported by a number of cables running directly to two towers.

"When it's completed, it will be about 720 feet, which is the height of the central tower in the Renaissance complex," said Grant Hilbers, vice president of engineering for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

WXYZ got an exclusive tour from Hilbers and his team.

"The length between the two towers is about half a mile, the total length from port to port is about 2.5 miles," he said.

During the peak time, on site about 2,000 to 2,500 people work on the bridge.

"The bridge itself is one of four components, so the overall project includes ports of entry in Canada and the U.S. as well as some work on I-75," said Hilbers.

Six tall back span piers hold the back of the bridge down. Safety is the top priority and so are the building materials used to make this bridge last 125 years.

"In this case we're using stainless steel; it's not susceptible to rusting, which leads to that 125 year life," said Hilbers.

A gray building onsite is a concrete testing lab. Each material that's going into the building is being tested ahead of time.

"And same with bolts ... there's extensive testing done on materials so that adds to the safety factor," he said.

Iron workers are creating while others do concrete work — with about a dozen or so people working up there at a time.

There is also incredible artwork from local talent on the sides. On the American side, there's an eagle and flag — on the Canadian side, there's a maple leaf.

The Gordie Howe Bridge to Canada will cross over the Detroit River. A boat remains on watch to keep vessels from coming near construction.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America are working as a team to open by the end of 2024, but there have been some hiccups and delays from COVID-19 to supply chain issues. But the upside is high with the two-fold community benefits plan.

Heather Grondin, vice president of corporate affairs and external relations, said "Over 40 percent of all people working on the project have been local, and 250 local businesses have supplies goods or materials."

And there's been infrastructure investment.

"Park improvement, tree plantings, new pieces of art have been installed," she said.

Also important to these communities is remembering history. This area is where freedom seekers would use the Underground Railroad to cross from America to Canada and vice versa.

"We are going to put in place a piece of commemorative art that will be reflective of that history," said Grondin.

The bridge is still slated to open by the end of 2024, and we will certainly continue to follow the progress and update you.

"It's a very ambitious project certainly for this region; it is a very impressive project to be a part of," said Hilbers.

