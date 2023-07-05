Watch Now
Exonerated member of 'Central Park Five' wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 05, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — A member of the "Central Park Five" is a step closer to winning a seat on the New York City Council.

Yusef Salaam won more than half of the votes cast in Tuesday's Democratic primary election. Salaam was 15 when he was wrongly arrested in the raping and beating of a white woman jogging in Central Park in 1989.

Salaam and four other Black and Brown teenagers were wrongly convicted and spent years in prison before they were exonerated.

Yusef Salaam prevailed over state Assembly members Al Taylor and Inez Dickens in the primary.

