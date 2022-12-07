Expanded flex lane coming to US-23 between 8 Mile and I-96

Construction season is in hibernation, but plans are in the works on US-23. If you take that stretch north of Ann Arbor, you're well aware of the flex lanes. They are temporary lanes used only to help when traffic gets congested.

Well, those lanes are going to be expanded. Right now, the flex lanes are in place from M-14 to 8 Mile, but starting in the spring, they will be extended from 8 Mile to I-96

Traffic on the highway is nothing new for drivers, especially north of 8 Mile where there are no flex lanes.

"How often do you use US-23?" I asked drivers.

"I never do because you just can't get through there. It's always busiy," Rhanai Chapman said.

"Do you like the flex lanes currently in place?" I asked.

“I think they do a good job up until this point, but once you get towards Brighton it’s terrible," Becky Stasvak said.

Construction on US-23 for the new flex lanes will include some single-lane closures in both directions.

However, those closures will happen during off-peak hours, meaning it should not interrupt your morning or evening commutes.

In 2023, work will start between Spencer Rd. and Huron River. Then, in 2024, it will be between Huron River and north of M-36. Finally, in 2025, most of the work will take place just north and south of M-36.

Additional work will be taking place at that time, including bridge repair and building a noise wall in the northwest corner of the US-23/I-96 interchange.

