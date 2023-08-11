Expansion to state's compensation program for crime victims takes effect Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — More crime victims and their loved ones will soon qualify to receive financial aid in the state of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says changes to the Crime Victim Compensation program take effect Saturday, Aug. 12. Those changes include an increased award cap from $25,000 to $45,000 and greater eligibility among those who were physically or mentally affected by crime.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the changes into law last year.

“This historic expansion in Michigan’s Crime Victim Compensation and the investment in the bipartisan budget I just signed shows our shared commitment to supporting victims across the state,” says Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have invested $1.5 billion in public safety. As a former prosecutor, this is a top priority for me and I will work with anyone to ensure Michiganders feel safe at home, school, work, and in their neighborhoods.”

We’re told the budget for fiscal year 2024 includes $30 million allocated to victim services.

The state released this infographic containing more information on what crime victims can expect when the new changes take effect:

Comp Infographic FINAL 7272023 by WXMI on Scribd

Frequently Asked Questions for victims:

Comp Faq Victims Final 7272023 by WXMI on Scribd

Frequently Asked Questions for advocates and providers:

Comp FAQ AdvocatesProviders FINAL 7272023 by WXMI on Scribd