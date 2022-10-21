Expect freeway closures on EB I-96, WB 1-696, NB I-75, and more this weekend

(WXYZ) — There are several freeway closures across metro Detroit this weekend.

The earliest begins at 10 a.m. Friday on the EB local lanes of I-96 in Detroit.

From 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday the eastbound local lanes from Outer Driver to Davison freeway will be closed.

The westbound local lanes from Davison to the Southfield freeway will also be closed Friday beginning at 7 p.m.. These lanes will remain closed until noon on Monday.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the westbound I-696 lanes will be closing from Telegraph to I-275. These lanes will be closed through 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-94 will also close Friday night. This closure begins at 7 p.m. and will be between Michigan Avenue and Cecil. This section will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

Another closure will begin Saturday morning on northbound I-75 from I-375 to 8 Mile at 7 a.m. and last through Sunday at 5 p.m..