Expert says gas prices could rise across Michigan for Memorial Day weekend

Thursday kicks off the start of the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period, with more than 45 million people expected to travel between now and Monday.

Most people will be driving, according to AAA, and that trip could get more expensive.

Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy said Michigan could see a gas price hike as soon as Thursday or Friday because of a large jump in wholesale oil prices.

I just checked AAA's daily fuel gauge report and saw a seven-cent increase in gas prices across the state from Wednesday.

I also talked with a handful of rideshare drivers who say Memorial Day weekend gas price hikes can be off set by the increase in rides they’re expecting.

All say they’re on these Michigan roads for hundreds of miles a day, putting up to $50 a day into their gas tanks..

"About 15%-18% of my expenses are related to gas so I’m filling up every day because my car can go about 365 miles and I drive that every day," Mark Gertsberg said.

"With this big rig, it kind of sucks down the gas. At the end of the day, I think all you can do is look at the rides and make sure whatever rides are taken are paying at least $1 per mile or more, so it’s worth your time," Joshua Sikora added.

Right now, the average in Michigan is $3.21 per gallon for regular gas. In metro Detroit, it's a little cheaper at $3.16 per gallon.

De Haan said all sights point to gas prices going up into the weekend.

"If prices go down too quickly over the next 48 hours, that is going to increase the risk that we may see a price hike maybe on Friday," he said. "Stations are very aware that the holiday weekend is going to be very busy and they’re not going to really want to sell gas at or below cost when millions of Americans are going to be hitting the road"

