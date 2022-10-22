EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

LONDON (AP) — Observers of Britain's governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election.

Under Britain's parliamentary system, the public never actually votes for its prime minister.

Instead, voters tick the box for a representative from their local area, who then becomes one of Britain's 650 Members of Parliament.

The party that wins a majority forms a government and puts their leader into the prime minister's seat.

If that leader falls from grace, the party — and only the party — gets to choose a new leader and new prime minister.