Extended lane closures for pothole repair on I-75, I-696 this week

(WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said crews are going to be working extended hours for pothole repairs on two metro Detroit freeways ahead of snow in the coming days.

According to MDOT, the extended hours will mean extended lane closures on I-75 and I-696 in Oakland and Macomb counties.

MDOT said those hours may affect the morning and evening drive time. They are working on pothole repair until the expected snow in the next few days where they will switch back to salting and plowing.

They are asking drivers for their patience and for slower speeds a crews block lanes.

The locations of pothole repair crews can be found at Michigan.gov/drive.