'Extremely disturbing.' Police say 12-year-old girl taken into home, sexually assaulted in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police are investigating after they say a child was taken into a home and sexually assaulted on Monday.

Watch the press conference with police in the video player below:

Interview with Eastpointe police on sexual assault of child

According to police, the 12-year-old victim was walking in the area of 14000 Cresentwood in the morning of September 22 when the suspect approached her and took her into his home.

The 52-year-old suspect, police say, is a registered sex offender.

Police say the child was sexually assaulted and then released.

We’re told the child went to a neighbor for help, and they notified police.

"It is extremely disturbing. I mean, the fact that ... we have a young girl that's walking on the sidewalk and gets approached. And then goes through the traumatic experience that she had to go through," said Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines.

According to officials, the suspect was arrested in New York and is waiting for extradition. The suspect has not yet been arraigned on charges in the case.

Police believe the suspect may have had other victims in the past.

"Be very vigilant, know what's going on around you. If something doesn't seem right, it probably isn't, and you need to either get a hold of an adult, get a hold of ... the law enforcement, whatever you need to do to get yourself to safety," said Chief Haines.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this story.

