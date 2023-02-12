FAA temporarily closes some airspace over Lake Michigan for DOD; airspace back open

(WXYZ) — The FAA temporarily closed some airspace over the northern part of Lake Michigan on Sunday afternoon to “support Department of Defense activities.”

In a statement, the FAA said the airspace is back open.

It comes just one day after the FAA shut down airspace over Montana and as a U.S. warplane shot down an object flying at high altitude over Canada.

The object was the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon spent nearly a week flying through Canada and U.S. airspace before it was shot down by U.S. warplanes off South Carolina last Sunday.

The U.S. military shot down a second object in Alaskan airspace Friday, though authorities have not provided details on what it was.

According to U.S. Northern Command, recovery operations continued Saturday both near Deadhorse, Alaska, and off South Carolina.

In a statement, the Northern Command said there were no new details on what the object was that a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Alaska. It said the Alaska Command and the Alaska National Guard, along with the FBI and local law enforcement, were conducting search and recovery.

