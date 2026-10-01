Fake QR Code Stickers Found on Ann Arbor Parking Meters; Police Warn Drivers of Scam

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are warning drivers about a new scam involving fake QR code stickers placed on parking meters in the downtown area.

The stickers, labeled with phrases such as "Scan to Park!" and "Park AA," appear to offer a convenient way to pay for parking. However, police say the QR codes are fraudulent and could direct users to scam websites designed to capture personal or financial information.

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Ann Arbor Police Warn About Fake QR Codes on Parking Meters

University of Michigan students say they would be cautious about scanning unfamiliar QR codes but worry older relatives could be more vulnerable.

"This is my grandma. She actually is the one prone to scams," said freshman Landon Johns. "We were just talking about this on the way here."

His grandmother, Patti Johns, agreed.

Tony Geftos Landon Johns, a Freshman at The University of Michigan, said his grandmother Patti Johns is more likely to fall victim to a scam. She agreed.

"I would be the one to scan it, and then some hackers will get me like they did in Alabama," she said.

Other students said internet safety awareness helps them identify potential scams but acknowledged some family members might still fall victim.

"I definitely wouldn't scan it, 'cause also we kind of learn about Internet safety, like, don't scan, but for a parent, I'm speaking to my dad, like, what would he do? He might scan it," said Sophomore Gabrielle Murphy.

Tony Geftos Gracie and Gabrielle Murphy are twin sisters and Sophomores at The University of Michigan. They say their father may not be savvy enough to spot the fake QR code.

While at a downtown parking meter on East William Street, a city parking employee removed one of the fake stickers. The worker said employees have been instructed to inspect meters and collect any suspicious QR code stickers they find.

The sticker was located near Coratti's Pizzeria, where owner Pete Coratti said he wants customers to have a positive experience when visiting downtown.

"Well, I think it's crazy," Coratti said. "I don't want people to be taken advantage of, so I want to be aware of what people are doing."

Tony Geftos Pete Coratti is the owner of Coratti's Pizzeria, Bar, & Bocce on the 500 block of E. William St. in Ann Arbor. He wants his customers to be aware of the parking meter QR code scam.

Police recommend residents and visitors take the following precautions if they encounter a suspicious QR code sticker on a parking meter:

• Do not scan the QR code.

• Use official payment methods, including authorized apps, websites or kiosks.

• Report suspicious stickers to police.

Authorities say taking a few extra seconds to verify a payment method could help prevent identity theft, financial loss, and other scam-related issues.

