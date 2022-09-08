Fall and summer festivals, Detroit Lions entertain this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As summer comes to an end and fall is set to start, there are festivals celebrating both seasons this weekend in metro Detroit including the Richmond Good Old Days Festival and Parktoberfest.

The Detroit Lions will be playing at Ford Field during the first week of NFL football.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Brighton Smokin’ Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival



Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

200 North 1st Street in downtown Brighton

The smells and sounds from the annual Brighton Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival return this weekend. From ribs to beef brisket to sweet treats, attendees can check out vendors and vote for who they think has the best barbecue. Jazz and blues will be played by Michigan bands.

Design on the Ave: Livernois Walking Tour



Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Good Cakes and Bakes at 19363 Livernois in Detroit

Fashion and art will be shown during a walking tour showcasing Livernois retail. Participants will visit businesses, both new and those that have been there for decades. Several murals will also be featured on the tour.

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles



Sunday 1 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

It's week one of the NFL football season, and the Detroit Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles at home.

Michigan Donut & Cider Fest



Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village at 2369 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion

All things donuts, cider and ice cream will be celebrated during the fourth annual Michigan Donut & Cider Fest. The entire family can enjoy sweet treats and live music. Vendors will be on site with crafts, jewelry, Faygo pop and Michigan beer, cider and wine.

Parktoberfest



Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Fall is starting early with the Downtown Detroit Partnership during Parktoberfest. Campus Martius Park will "transform into a Bavarian bierhaus" during the two-day festival. German culture will be celebrated with live music, food trucks, games, beer, and kid-friendly drinks like Faygo floats.

Richmond Good Old Days Festival



Thursday 5 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. to dusk, Saturday 10 a.m. to dusk, Sunday 8 a.m.

69500 Beebe Street in Richmond

The annual Richmond Good Old Days Festival is back for its end of summer tradition. The festival has been in existence for 58 years and features a carnival, parade, fireworks and more.

Run Wild for the Detroit Zoo



Sunday 8 a.m. 5K run, 8:45 a.m. fun walk

Detroit Zoo at 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak

Runners and walkers: Grab your running shoes because Run Wild for the Detroit Zoo is back. The event, sponsored by Ford Motor Company, includes a 5K and a non-competitive fun walk. Participants will receive a T-shirt and collectible finisher medal.

