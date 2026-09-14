Fall turkey & small game hunting season kicks off Tuesday across Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that fall turkey and some small game hunting kicks off Tuesday.

For the state, small game hunting that begins Tuesday includes cottontail rabbit, ruffed grouse, squirrels and woodcock.

This year's turkey hunting seasons runs from Sept. 15 through Nov. 14 in the Upper and Lower Peninsulas. According to the DNR, an annual base license and fall turkey license are required. It must be reported within 72 hours of the take or before you transfer possession of the turkey, whichever comes first.

The reporting gives the DNR a clearer picture of the turkey harvest across the state.

In the UP, there is a turkey license quote of 2,200 birds. In the Lower Peninsula there is no license quota.

For small game hunting, the seasons are:



Ruffed grouse season is Sept. 15 – Nov. 14 and Dec. 1 – Jan. 1.

Woodcock season is Sept. 15 – Oct. 29.

Snowshoe hare, cottontail rabbit and gray/fox squirrel season is Sept. 15 – March 31.

Other small-game hunting seasons, including sharp-tailed grouse and ring-necked pheasant, start later in the fall.

Woodchucks, red squirrels and ground squirrels - including chipmunks - can be hunted year-round in Michigan.