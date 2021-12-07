Watch
False alarm of shots fired prompts lockdown, large police presence at Walled Lake Central

Posted at 9:37 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 09:37:45-05

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it was a false alarm after reports of shots fired at Walled Lake Central High School.

Deputies were called to the scene of the high school on a report of shots fired at 8:31 a.m. and the school was locked down.

According to a spokesperson for the district, there is still a large police presence, and parents will be able to reunite with students at the Richardson Center once the lockdown is lifted.

Police are still investigating the source of the original 911 call.

