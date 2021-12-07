False alarm of shots fired prompts lockdown, large police presence at Walled Lake Central

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it was a false alarm after reports of shots fired at Walled Lake Central High School.

Deputies were called to the scene of the high school on a report of shots fired at 8:31 a.m. and the school was locked down.

According to a spokesperson for the district, there is still a large police presence, and parents will be able to reunite with students at the Richardson Center once the lockdown is lifted.

FALSE ALARM FALSE ALARM

We received a report of shots fired at Walled Lake Central High School at 8:31 a.m. We have multiple units and other local police departments on scene. The building has been cleared. There are no injuries and no threats. — Mike Bouchard (@MikeJBouchard) December 7, 2021

Police are still investigating the source of the original 911 call.