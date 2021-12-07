False alarm of shots fired prompts lockdown, large police presence at Walled Lake Central

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it was a false alarm after reports of shots fired at Walled Lake Central High School.
Deputies were called to the scene of the high school on a report of shots fired at 8:31 a.m. and the school was locked down.
According to a spokesperson for the district, there is still a large police presence, and parents will be able to reunite with students at the Richardson Center once the lockdown is lifted.
FALSE ALARM FALSE ALARM— Mike Bouchard (@MikeJBouchard) December 7, 2021
We received a report of shots fired at Walled Lake Central High School at 8:31 a.m. We have multiple units and other local police departments on scene. The building has been cleared. There are no injuries and no threats.
Police are still investigating the source of the original 911 call.