Families celebrate Easter weekend with marshmallow drop and traditional food shopping

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of families kicked off Easter weekend across metro Detroit Friday with unique traditions, from a helicopter marshmallow drop to shopping for traditional Polish foods.

Oakland County Parks hosted its annual Great Marshmallow Drop at Worden Park in Royal Oak, where a helicopter dropped hundreds of marshmallows for eager children to collect.

Watch the marshmallow drop below:

"It's more our season kick-off, like we use that as our event just to start inviting people out to recreate in our summer," said Melissa Nawrocki, a recreation program supervisor.

She says the event has been bringing families together on Easter weekend for more than 30 years.

"I love to bring them here every year, it's fun." Tia Tripp, who lives in Southfield, said.

Johns Oliveira from Auburn Hills watched his child participate in the marshmallow hunt.

"She got two. Just two, but it's OK. For her, it's very, very nice," Oliveira said.

Meanwhile in Hamtramck, families lined up at Srodek's Campau Quality Sausage to purchase traditional Easter foods like kielbasa and pierogi.

"It's been crazy. We shipped over 50 packages out for this Easter all across the United States. The past few days, we've all worked 12 hours a day," Schyler Babicz, a deli clerk at Srodek's, said.

Many customers make it an annual Good Friday tradition to visit the Polish deli.

"Everything is just homemade and fresh. You know what you're getting," said Debbie and Jim Johnson, who live in Farmington Hills.

Carrie Larson and Sheryl Soczek traveled from Lansing for their Easter shopping.

"In my opinion, they have the best kielbasa and pierogi around," Larson said.

Srodek's is open on Saturday of Easter weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They're closed on Sunday.

If you're looking for something to do this Easter weekend, families can enjoy the following activities around Metro Detroit:

Pictures and Painting with the Easter Bunny



Saturday 3:30 p.m.

Motor City Learning Academy at 25435 Southfield Road in Southfield

Easter Bunny Brunch



Sunday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kingsley Inn Bloomfield Hills at 39475 Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills

——

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.