Families make memories after Muskegon Luge Park gets much-needed snow

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The snowy weather is a welcoming sign for many in West Michigan. Plenty of people are hitting the slopes.

Some are checking out cross-country skiing for the first time in Muskegon.

"You have to do like a 90-degree turn. As you keep on going down, and it's just incredible," Ezra Vandwater said.

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park has miles for people to check out in either cross-country skis or snowshoes. This latest snow and cold weather are a big help.

"It was cold, but it wasn't really cold because you're skiing, and you get hot," Savannah Pettit said.

The park recently brought in truckloads of snow because they have yet to see much come down inside the park.

MUSKEGON LUGE

"It's been really weird. We were open for three days, just before January, and then it got warm," Luge Park Outdoor Event Specialist Dan Bonner said. "We do everything naturally out here. We need those cold temperatures. We need the snow, and we've just been on a holding pattern until we got it back."

Now the people at the Muskegon Luge Park are getting ready for what could be a busy week.

"You know Michigan; you never know what is really coming around the corner in Michigan. It does look like it is going to stay cold for at least another ten days. So, if we get the three to four inches of snow tonight, we will be able to build up our base and start making everything really solid for people," Bonner added.

FOX17

So other families are ready to make lasting memories. Memories are made, even if it is at the expense of their parents.

"We were going down this one hill, and it was like really rough down. My mom went down, like, she didn't even start going; she just did like face plant, and then she tried getting up; she fell again," Patrick Vandwater said.

The Muskegon luge and ice rink aren't open at this moment. Officials say they're gonna let the snow come down just a little bit more so they can have a better base for those activities. They say they plan to open up early this week in Muskegon.

