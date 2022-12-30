Family asks for justice for man believed to have died in Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I am still hoping it is not him, you know,” said Guadalupe Benoit, sister of Eduardo Rodriguez.

Guadalupe Benoit got word from police, they believe her brother died in a home passed on by relatives on Florida Street in Detroit. The 63-year-old is believed to have been found after a fire Thursday morning. The medical examiner is working to confirm his identity officially through dental records, but Eduardo Rodriguez lived there.

His sister is thinking about the best of times.

“We would all go to his house and have movie nights. His wife at the time would cook. It was great,” said Benoit.

“He took me in and bought me my first Nintendo,” said Hector Quintinilla, of his uncle.

Uncle Eddie was a father figure to Quintinilla. Eddie struggled with alcoholism and in recent years supported himself by begging in the area of Michigan Avenue and Apple. He was known by many for a greeting that made them feel special.

“He would always do a, ‘Woo ooo!’ Good spirits. Good spirits,” said Quintinilla.

“I went to the house and said, I am so sorry this happened to you. You did not deserve this. He did not. He kept to himself,” said Benoit.

A number of loved ones say they had to stop at Eddie’s home and see it for themselves before they could believe Eddie lost his life. As they look at the scene and see siding melted at homes across the street, they can’t help but wonder, how did a fire get so hot in a city where fire response is so fast?

“They had no heat. They had no water, not electricity, no gas, nothing. So for this fire to be as intense as it was, I am pretty sure there was something more as well,” said Benoit.

Fire investigators tell 7 Action News the fire has not yet been ruled accidental or suspicious. Eddie did live in the house with two roommates who were not home at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

“Around here, nobody really talks, but if anybody does, you know, that would be a blessing,” said Quintanilla.

“If you have any information that would give us to work with, please step forward. Please. I miss my brother terribly. Please help us. Please,” said Benoit.

If you would like to provide a tip you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

