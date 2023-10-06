Family brings flavors of Argentina to metro Detroit with Brava Empanadas

(WXYZ) — For the McCarthys, family, culture and tradition are all wrapped up in one tasty package.

"It's a family food and it's a party food. When we meet with friends, tonight is a beer, a pizza and empanadas," said Silvia Parra McCarthy.

Silvia, an immigrant from Argentina, founded Brava Empanadas with her family.

"I have a love for food since I was a very little girl. So I learn ... all the traditions," she said.

And she always believed the small hand pies would be perfect for metro Detroit because of their portability and adaptability.

"Beef, chicken, mushroom, spinach and cheese," the family lists off.

Sylvia and her children work together to make and sell over 600 a day. They started off in a small food trailer that they converted themselves.

"My mom originally started it as a small thing and then the ball started rolling," her son, Felipe McCarthy, said.

They have since opened a brick-and-mortar store in the Northville/Novi area.

Watch the full feature in the player above.

