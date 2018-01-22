Family demands answers from police in critical hit-and-run accident

(WXYZ) - A family is demanding answers from police following a hit-and-run accident on Detroit's west side.

19-year-old Destiny Wansley was struck early Sunday morning on Joy Road and Evergreen.

Surveillance video shows a 2012 black Dodge Charger driving through a red light and slamming into Wansley's Chevy Impala. The driver took off.

Wansley's family tells 7 Action News they had no idea she was involved in an accident.

Detroit police later said it was because Wansley had two identifications in the car and they wanted to be sure they had the right location.

She's listed in critical condition with a head injury.

Her family started a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses. You can donate here.