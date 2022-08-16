Family, friends remember Kalamazoo Co. Sgt. Proxmire one year after deadly shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WXMI) — It's been one year since Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Proxmire was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Proxmire had responded to a gas station on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 to take a suspect into custody.

Family, friends remember Sgt. Ryan Proxmire one year after deadly shooting

When the suspect ran off, Proxmire followed him and was shot during that pursuit. He died the next day, Aug. 15, 2021.

RELATED: Community members, law enforcement pay respects to Sgt. Ryan Proxmire

Those who knew Proxmire said he was dedicated not only to law enforcement, but also his family, friends, and community.

A section of U.S. 131 was recently named after Sgt. Proxmire. U.S. 131 between West U Avenue and mile marker 35 north of I-94 is now named Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.

Friends and family of Sgt. Proxmire released a statement Monday morning.