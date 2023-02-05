Family holds candlelight vigil for 5-year-old boy allegedly tortured and killed by his parents

DETROIT — Saturday evening in Detroit loved ones of Ethan Belcher shed tears, hung onto one another, and lit candles just as bright as their lost loved one.

Ashley Belcher, Ethan’s aunt said; "I'll miss that beautiful big smile he used to always give me when I’d say 'smile' or taking a picture of him. He loved pictures, he just loved being with his brother and showing how happy they were together."

With t-shirts showing off that big smile and reading "Justice for Ethan Belcher," the 5-year-old's aunts led Saturday's vigil held on Spring Garden Street, the same street Ethan was found inside a home dead on.

To the crowd that gathered Jennifer Skeens, Ethan's great aunt said, "We’re here to remember the little things that made a special place in our heart, to remember those happy times when we laughed."

Since Ethan's heart-wrenching passing his aunts have been power houses, mourning him deeply and fighting for his memory passionately.

"He’s just a 5-year-old little boy who wanted to live life," said Skeens "And it was taken from him way too short, by his parents! That’s what hurts so bad, his parents did that to him."

Ethan was found dead on January 22nd from physical abuse and torture.

His own mother and step-father are now facing murder, torture, and child abuse charges.

Ethan's aunts say they called child protective services more than a dozen times to report Ethan and his 3-year-old brother being abused, but the caseworkers failed to keep the little boys safe.

Ashley Belcher said, "I get chocked up every time I think his poor little face, it’s hard to even speak about."

As these aunts continue to mourn they're also working with State Senator Jim Runestad to introduce a bill for media and state leaders to have more access to information to stop tragedies like this, and bring greater oversight of CPS.

"We just wanted to do something to help raise awareness for this poor baby," said Ashley Belcher.

And that they did.

The aunts say they know Ethan is now safe in heaven, in the arms of his granny and papa.

While they're still here, they'll continue to fight to protect other bright little boys, just like Ethan.

"I hope that we can call child protective services," said Skeens. "I hope that they’ll listen ,and I hope that they’’ll respond. I hope that they’re able to remove children from their home when they are abused. That’s what I hope!"