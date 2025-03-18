Family honors Steven Radcliff, a man killed after hit-and-run in Detroit 5 years ago

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of a man murdered in Detroit after a hit-and-run five years ago is marking the grim anniversary.

They gathered to release balloons in memory of Steven Radcliff, who was killed on March 17, 2020.

The hit-and-run happened on Dequindre Street and Robinwood Street on the city's east side.

The suspect was driving a white Ford Escape that had a missing grill.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP and stay anonymous.

