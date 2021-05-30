Watch
Family hopes for return of US journalist detained in Myanmar

Posted at 12:43 PM, May 30, 2021
BANGKOK (AP) — The mother of a journalist detained in Myanmar says she and the family just want him to return safely home to Michigan.

Rose Fenster described feeling numb and helpless upon learning about the detention of her son, Danny. The U.S. State Department says it is deeply concerned about the detention of Danny Fenster and another American citizen who also has been working as a journalist in Myanmar.

The State Department is pressing that country's military government for their immediate release. It says it will keep seeking the release of Fenster and Nathan Maung until they are allowed to return home safely to their families.

