Family identifies Detroit woman killed in wrong-way I-75 crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tytiana Duskin, 38, died after a wrong-way driver triggered a violent crash on southbound I-75 in Detroit. Her family confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the Rosa Parks Boulevard exit. Drivers called 911 to report a dark-colored vehicle traveling the wrong way on the freeway.

"And then approximately two minutes later, we received calls that there was a crash involving that vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction," Lt. Ty Howard of Michigan State Police said.

Howard said the suspected wrong-way driver entered the freeway at Dearborn Street in southwest Detroit. That driver survived with a leg injury and is currently recovering at a local hospital.

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Investigators have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Troopers drew blood from the suspected at-fault driver, and once results come back, the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for a potential charging decision.

Howard said wrong-way crashes remain a serious concern, and the circumstances behind them vary.

"It's definitely concerning when we see this many wrong-way crashes, and every situation is different. There's been times the driver's been intoxicated. There's been times there's been a medical emergency. There's been times people just been flat out lost. So that's why I always try to encourage people to have a plan. If you're gonna be inebriated, if you're gonna be intoxicated, don't drive, do not get behind the wheel of that vehicle. If you're lost in the area, utilize your GPS system also to have a plan put in place, so you know where you're going," Howard said.

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Michigan State Police is advising drivers to slow down, pull over and try to get out of the way if a wrong-way driver is approaching.

Duskin's family was too shaken to speak on camera but described her as loveable and kind. She leaves behind a 15-year-old son.

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