Family of carjacking victim hold vigil, push anti-gun violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of a gun violence victim is pushing for change.

Back in December, 53-year-old Tracie Golden was shot and carjacked outside of a store on the city's northwest side. After weeks of investigating, Detroit police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to the crime.

Friday, dozens of medical workers and family members of Golden gathered outside of DMC Sinai Grace Hospital for a vigil. Golden spent several years working at the hospital as a respiratory therapist.

"I didn’t know how many people’s lives she’s touched," said her husband John at the vigil.

The vigil started at 4 p.m. and included speeches from family members, friends and anti-gun violence advocates. There was also prayer, candles and a balloon release.

The family says they picked Friday because it was Golden's 54th birthday. They said they wanted to use what happened to her to further a message they know she would have supported: Put the guns down.

"It all starts with the youth. Our generation needs support where we feel safe in... our schools," said her daughter Bianca Alexander. "We need to remove the stigma of mental health in our community and increase the access to mental health services. I know my mother would be proud of me for carrying on her work. I ask that you all help in making my mothers wishes come true."

Several healthcare workers were also a part of the vigil.

"People are losing their loved ones, this is like a ripple effect," said Lora who was a friend and co-worker to Golden. "You hit the family and then the community and then it goes to the hospital. We are all burdened with all of that. We want it all to stop."

At the end of the brief ceremony, Golden's family was presented with a congressional record in memory of Golden from U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib.