Family of missing 14-year-old Detroit girl concerned for her safety

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 14-year-old girl from Detroit has been missing since Saturday evening and her family is concerned that she may be harming herself.

Shaviah Bassett was last seen Saturday, April 17 around 5 p.m. in the 19600 block of Appleton St. This is the first time Bassett has gone missing, police say.

Bassett is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes, and shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, light grey pants and possibly a green bonnet.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.