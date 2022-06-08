Family of Oxford shooting victim Madisyn Baldwin files lawsuit against the district

(WXYZ) — The Oxford district is being slapped with another lawsuit. This time it comes from the family of Madisyn Baldwin, one of the students killed in the November 30th mass shooting at Oxford High School.

The families of Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Hana St. Juliana have also filed lawsuits against Oxford Schools.

Parents and students want accountability which is prompting not just legal action, but protests.

Some Oxford students plan on attending a March Friday in honor of Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Madysin Baldwin, and Hana St. Juliana. They are also advocating for stricter gun laws, but not everyone agrees with their message.

"We don't have a gun problem, in my opinion. What we do have is a serious people problem," Ron Piotnowski said.

During Monday's Oxford Village council meeting residents and parents had a lot to say.

They know that students plan to march at Centennial Park and are calling for gun reform.

A group called No Future Without Today is joining in on the rally.

"Not an organization that represents what I feel that we have in Oxford," Carolyn Westmoreland said.

Gun violence is on everyone's mind, after the Texas School shooting and all the others.

It's reminded Oxford students how much they need change.

"Our team is very passionate about it. We've been working for several months kind of in the dark working through it until we believe we were ready to launch," Aubrey Greenfield said.

"We will be having speakers and the small sort of rally at Centennial Park and then we'll be marching and walking up to the high school to have a moment of silence and then back down to conclude our march," Sophia Zigler said.