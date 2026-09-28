Family of Redford Township group home fire victim says they just learned she died in the blaze

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Six weeks after a deadly fire at a group home on Woodbine in Redford Township, the family of one of the three victims says they only recently learned their loved one had died — and they are demanding answers from investigators.

Wayne County Medical Examiner records identify the three victims as Annette Brown, 65, Holly Dotson, 42, and Robin Moore, 69. All three women died in the Aug. 15 fire on Woodbine near 5 Mile Road.

Watch the report by 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos below:

Family demands answers in deadly Redford Township group home fire

Ramona Guilford, the sister of Annette Brown, said she first learned of her sister's death last week when a metro Detroit reporter called to ask about the fire. Guilford spoke from her home in South Carolina.

"It was quite a shock to us and we still don't have any answers and we want answers. What happened? Why did this happen?" Guilford said.

Guilford said her sister was learning disabled and had brain tumors. She also said she did not know Brown had been moved to the Redford Township group home.

"She's a ward of the state because she's unable to take care of herself after her husband died, and with two of us being out of state and our parents being elderly at that time, we had no choice but to have the state step in and take care of her, and they did not even inform us that they moved her from Fennville to the home that she passed away in," Guilford said.

Tony Geftos Ramona Guilford, whose sister Annette Brown died in a Redford Twp. group home fire, speaks to reporter Tony Geftos

Guilford described the emotional toll of learning about her sister's death under these circumstances.

"It's just heartbreaking because we don't know anything. We don't know how to feel about anything because we don't have answers. So, how do you process any of it without any answers?" Guilford said.

She said her family has a clear message for investigators.

"It's just all heartbreaking that we just found out and we just want answers. What happened? Why did this fire start? What's her actual cause of death? When can we have possession of our sister? We want her back," Guilford said.

Tony Geftos 6 weeks after a deadly fire on Woodbine in Redford Twp., the house remains untouched

A message was left for the person listed as the property owner. No response was received.

The Redford Township fire chief said there are still no updates and that a cause of the fire has not been determined.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

