DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of 13-year-old Za'Ria Wojtylko, who has been missing since Aug. 3, is asking for the public's help locating her. They're offering a $10,000 reward for information leading her safe return.

Za'Ria was last seen wearing a blue pullover hoodie, army fatigue stretch pants, black and white gym shoes.

If you have information on Za'Ria's whereabouts, contact 911, Detroit police at 313-596-5934 or the family hotline at 313-423-8281.