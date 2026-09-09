Family pleads for help finding missing Royal Oak hiker at Isle Royale National Park

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of a 70-year-old Royal Oak man is desperately searching for answers after he failed to return home from a solo hiking trip to Isle Royale National Park.

Craig Berg traveled to the Upper Peninsula for a solo trip to Isle Royale National Park nearly two weeks ago. He was supposed to return home this past weekend but never showed up. Family members believe he was last seen near Hatchet Lake in the remote national park.

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Search continues for missing Royal Oak hiker at Isle Royale

His son, Evan Berg, said the last contact the family had with Craig was on Sept. 2. Evan describes his father as an avid hiker who set a goal of tackling Isle Royale this year.

"Last year he hiked Pictured Rocks, and this year he made it his uh, his goal to hike Isle Royale," Evan said.

Evan said his stepmother alerted the family when Craig did not come home as expected. Searchers initially focused on Rock Harbor, where Craig's hike was supposed to end, but have not located him there.

"They thought that maybe he made it to Rock Harbor on Saturday, the day before we reported him missing, but it wasn't for sure," Evan said.

Evan said rangers have since expanded their search deeper into the island.

"Searched pretty thoroughly around Rock Harbor, which was where his hike was supposed to end. They haven't found him. It sounds like I kind of spoke with...one of the rangers earlier today. Sounds like they're gonna start making their way more into the interior of the island and the other end of the island to do some more digging," Evan said.

He added that the remote and rugged terrain of Isle Royale has made the search especially challenging.

"They're spread pretty thin up there. I know it's a pretty remote national park. There's no horses, there's no motor vehicles; everything's by foot. I mean, it's what, 400 square miles of wilderness? That's a lot for a handful of people to try to search," Evan said.

The family has contacted multiple agencies in an effort to find Craig.

"I honestly, I don't know," Evan said. "We've spoken with the National Park Service, we've spoken with the different, you know, state police, Houghton police. We even called the Coast Guard, and the Coast Guard said they're aware of it," Evan said.

Craig's picture has been posted at every campsite on the island, and park staff is asking everyone entering or leaving Isle Royale if they have seen him.

"I know his picture's at every campsite and every area, and everybody who's entering the island is being told to look for him, and everybody who's leaving the island they ask if he's been seen," Evan said.

Despite the uncertainty, Evan said the family is holding on to hope.

"You know, we appreciate all the support that's been coming out on social media and from our friends and family... we're keeping up hope," Evan said.

The National Park Service said search operations on Isle Royale are ongoing.

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