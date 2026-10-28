Family pushes for safety improvements after Beverly Hills father killed crossing 14 Mile Road

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — A Beverly Hills family is advocating for new pedestrian safety measures months after a beloved husband and father was struck and killed while walking his dogs in Birmingham.

Watch Whitney's story in the video player below:

Family Wants Safety Improvements After Beverly Hills Father Killed Crossing 14 Mile Road

Sixty-year-old Jerome "Jerry" Driscoll died after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Bates Street on May 11. According to investigators, Driscoll was crossing the road when he was struck by a driver who told police she did not see him.

Now, his widow, Erica Driscoll, is leading efforts to improve safety at the intersection, hoping changes could help prevent another family from experiencing the same heartbreak.

"He was 6'4, a lover of dogs. We have two Labrador Retrievers. He was a huge enthusiast of music, all kinds of music. He was an avid golfer, although, admittedly not great but he loved getting out and we loved doing that together," Erica Driscoll said. "Kind-hearted, patient. No one is perfect, but he was pretty close."

ERICA DRISCOLL

The couple had been married for nearly 30 years and shared two children. Erica said they were looking forward to retirement before their plans were cut short that Sunday morning.

"I was at the gym and my watch went off. A call was coming in," she recalled. "I thought it was a misdial. My neighbor down the street said there had been an accident that Jerry was in."

According to police, the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Driscoll was walking the family's dogs when he attempted to cross 14 Mile Road near Bates Street. He was struck by a vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He died en route to the hospital. The dogs were also seriously injured in the crash.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol were not factors. Police also say Driscoll was not using a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Because of a conflict of interest in Oakland County, the case was reviewed by the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office. Ultimately, prosecutors declined to file charges against the driver.

ERICA DRISCOLL

"He touched so many lives, and here we are with nothing," Erica Driscoll said. "No citation. No criminal charges. No revocation of her driver's license."

Determined to ensure her husband's death leads to meaningful change, Driscoll has become a vocal advocate for additional pedestrian safety measures along 14 Mile Road.

Driscoll says the senior driver had multiple infractions on her driving record. She says this case has also inspired her to challenge Michigan's license renewal process.

Currently, a driver can go more than a decade renewing their license by mail with no check of their driving abilities as they age, something Driscoll feels is necessary.

ERICA DRISCOLL

"I can't let Jerry's death just be," she said. "Something has to come from this. Something positive has to come. Something that could maybe save someone else's life," said Driscoll.

Following the crash, the Road Commission for Oakland County conducted a pedestrian count at the intersection, which measures the frequency with which the area is used. Officials with the Village of Beverly Hills confirmed they are using that information and working with the City of Birmingham on plans to add a crosswalk or some other appropriate safety measure near the location where Driscoll was killed.

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The project remains in its early stages and there is no estimated date for the installation of any additional safety measures at the intersection.

Erica Driscoll said if the changes were to save one life, it would help give purpose to her advocacy.

"I believe we all have to do better every day, and if my doing better is helping one person remain safe, then I can put my head on the pillow at night and say I did a good job today."

The Driscoll family has also filed a civil lawsuit against the woman who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash.

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