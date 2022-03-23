Family questions why ambulance never showed after Detroit woman killed in drive-by shooting

(WXYZ) — Detroit police have two people in custody, accused of killing a woman in her car on the city's east side in a drive-by shooting.

Police say it all happened with the woman's mom and sister watching it happen. Cierra Wells was killed in the shooting.

Sources close to the investigation say it was a case of mistaken identity.

Her mother tells us after calling 911, an ambulance never showed up.

Yquitta Wells was on her way to the market with her two daughters when bullets flew threw the windows.

"I ducked and I looked in the back and all I saw was powder smoke from the gun," Yquitta said.

When she realized her daughter, Cierra, had been shot, she knew every second counted. She reached for the phone and dialed 911.

"Do you have an ETA for medics?" Yquitta asked, according to dispatch audio from Broadcastify.

"I do not I will let them know it is a confirmed GSW," the dispatcher responded.

Yquitta said she was watching her daughter fight for her life while waiting for an ambulance.

"The ambulance never showed. They never showed. My baby was sitting there in the car and we were yelling where is the ambulance," she said.

According to Yquitta, an officer on scene had to bring Cierra to the hospital in his patrol car. That's where she later died.

Cierra had just celebrated her 20th birthday on Sunday, and family members never imagined it would be her last.

"We are a close family. We don't bother anybody. Who? Who? Who would shoot in the car?" Cierra's grandmother, Charletta, asked.

Sources tell us they don't think the bullets were meant for Cierra.

Her grandmother said she had so much to offer in this world, and their lives are forever changed by her passing.

"(She was) Beautiful, amazing! Lights up a room everywhere she goes," Yquitta said.

"They took away our breath. She was a joy to see every day," Charletta added.

Police have not yet said who the intended target was. We are working to find more information and get details on why the ambulance never showed up.