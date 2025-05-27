Famous Lake Michigan overlook platform at Sleeping Bear Dunes removed

(WXYZ) — The National Park Service said a famous Lake Michigan overlook platform at Sleeping Bear Dunes has been removed after the winter.

According to the NPS, the viewing platform that was part of Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive had to be removed due to a "loss of structural integrity."

Officials say strong winds undercut the sand at the base of the platforms and some of the western pilings no longer touched solid ground.

A visit to the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive’s Lake Michigan Overlook is going to look different this summer. Over the winter, the dune severed ties with the wooden viewing platform.

Strong winds undercut the sand at the base of the platform and the western pilings no longer touched solid ground.

"This loss of structural integrity was an imminent safety concern. The platform has been removed," the NPS said in a post.

"When built, this structure was a considerable distance from the edge of the dune face. But these dunes are an everchanging dynamic system that is moving east. The dune has now moved further east than the platform location," the post added.

The Pierce Stocking Drive is now open and they said the incredible views will remain the same.