Famous teen chess player visits with students at DIA, gets tour of Detroit

(WXYZ) — It was an incredible experience for kids in Detroit who love to play chess.

Jessica Hyatt, a senior in high school in New York and a student who is just a few points away from becoming the first African American woman in the United States to become a Chess Master, paid them a visit at the Detroit Institute of Arts on Friday.

Kids in Detroit and beyond learn to play chess at the DIA every Friday night.

RELATED VIDEO: Chess is booming in Detroit and these teens are behind the growth:

Chess is 'booming' in Detroit and these teens are behind the growth

She gave an inspiring lecture about chess for young girls, families and DIA walk-ins.

Then she played a 25-board Simul in the Great Hall, which means she played 25 chess players at the same time and won all 25 games which is quite unusual.

A 4th grader was the last chess player standing.

Today Jessica will be getting a grand tour of Detroit.

