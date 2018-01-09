Farmington city offices affected by water main break

8:45 AM, Jan 9, 2018
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - A water main break is affecting Farmington city offices, according to a notification from Farmington Public Safety. 

The break occurred in the area of Liberty Street south of Grand River. 

Due to the situation, the clerk's office and treasurer's office are closed, but the public safety department and city manager's office are open. 

Workers are currently trying to fix the water main. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top