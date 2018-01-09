Farmington city offices affected by water main break

Fair
HI: 36°
LO: 26°
(WXYZ) - A water main break is affecting Farmington city offices, according to a notification from Farmington Public Safety.
The break occurred in the area of Liberty Street south of Grand River.
Due to the situation, the clerk's office and treasurer's office are closed, but the public safety department and city manager's office are open.
Workers are currently trying to fix the water main.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.