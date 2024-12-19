Farmington Elementary School cleared from lockdown after plastic gun found in backpack

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Elementary School in Garden City has been cleared from a brief lockdown after a plastic gun was found in a student's backpack.

The school was first placed under lockdown after a 911 call was made, following a student being seen coming off the school bus with what appeared to be a gun.

According to the Garden City police department, Officers responding to the scene found that school administrators had already stopped the student and took their backpack.

A black plastic toy gun, which is illegal to possess on school property, was found in the boy's backpack.

The elementary school is no longer under lockdown, as it is believed there is no threat to the community.