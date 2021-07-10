Farmington Founders Festival returns for its 57th summer celebration

FARMINGTON, MI (WXYZ) — The Greater Farmington Founders Festival will return for its 57th annual celebration this summer. The event will be held in downtown Farmington from July 15 to July 17.

The festival has a soft open for the beer tent starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.

The festival will bring back some of its traditional events like the parade up Grand River Avenue, the Beer Tent with live music, the Farmington Fido Fest, and Touch A Truck. But it will also feature some new additions like the kid sand sculpting events, magic shows, and some juggling shows.

Here’s a brief look at what festival-goers can expect:

Beer Tent—There will be a variety of beer, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Makers Mark, hard ciders, seltzers and Faygo. $5 cover starts at 6pm and you must be 21+ with valid ID to enter. Cash only for bar and cover. ATM on site. Hours: Thursday 5 – 11 pm, Friday & Saturday 12 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Food Court—A variety of food trucks will offer up everything from Tacos, to delicious BBQ from Ideal Bite Community Kitchen, Different Twist Pretzel, Shelly’s Hotdogs, Main Squeeze Lemonade and Howdy Doodle’s Ice Cream. Located next to the Beer Tent and Crafters Market on Farmington Road. Thursday - Saturday during festival hours.

Family Fun Zone—There will be inflatables, mechanical bull, Disco Dome, Cliff Hanger slide, Wipeout and more! Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased on site for $15. Kids can also have their face painted by Face Flair or have their photo taken with the Wonder Woman (stilt walker) on Saturday from 5 p.m.-7p.m. Hours: Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For additional details, program updates, and schedules at https://www.foundersfestival.com/ or on the Founders Festival Facebook page.