Grandson in custody for alleged murder of grandmother in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police are investigating a domestic violence-related homicide, and the suspect is in custody.

Police say they received a call about a possible assault in progress on a domestic violence complaint around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident happened on Gilchrest St., which is located near the intersection of Middlebelt and Northwestern Highway.

When they arrived, Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott said they found a grandmother inside the house. Officers were able to pull her to safety and begin medical attention. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Hear more from Piggott in the video below

Police chief speaks on domestic violence homicide in Farmington Hills

Police said the suspect barricaded himself in one of the bedrooms. Officers worked to get the suspect to surrender, and used pepper ball rounds into the bedroom. The suspect then surrendered to officers. He was not armed at the time.

According to Piggott, it appears that the victim suffered from blunt force trauma to the head and an object was used.

Police say there will be a large police presence in the area as uniformed officers and detectives remain on scene for their investigation.

According to police, there was one other person in the home, and is the suspect's brother.