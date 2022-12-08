Watch Now
News

Actions

Farmington Hills police issue stranger danger alert after alleged incident near bus stop

FarmingtonHillsPolice.jpg
Nextdoor.com
FarmingtonHillsPolice.jpg
Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 16:50:14-05

(WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department issued a stranger danger alert after an alleged incident that happened Wednesday afternoon near a bus stop.

Police say a 12-year-old girl reported being approached by a man as she walked home from the bus stop around 3 p.m. near the Polo Club Apartments at Nine Mile Road east of Haggerty.

According to police, the girl said the man stopped his vehicle and offered her candy. She reportedly declined and walked away before she says the man approached another child nearby to offer him candy; he also reportedly declined and walked away.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 60 years old driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at 248-871-2610. 

Police say they have increased patrols in the area and around bus stops throughout the city. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!