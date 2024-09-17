Farmington Hills man charged after allegedly firing shots at homes & officers in barricade situation

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Farmington Hills man has been charged after firing shots at police officers, police cars and homes in a barricade situation from over the weekend.

These charges stem from an incident that happened this past weekend (Sunday, Sept. 15), with officers responding to a domestic violence call in the area of Middlebelt and 12 Mile around noon. The caller said that she had been assaulted and her kids were still inside the house.

When officers arrived, they say Dejuan Evans, 32, pointed a rifle at them and shot towards them, hitting homes and police cars. Officials say Evans proceeded to barricade himself in the home with two young kids. The kids ultimately escaped before Evans was shot by an OCSO SWAT sniper. Law enforcement rendered medical aid on him before taking him into custody.

According to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, Evans has been charged with:



Three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder

One count of Firearm Possession by a prohibited person

Two counts of Assault with a deadly weapon

Six counts of Felony Firearm (second or subsequent offense)

One count of Domestic Violence

If convicted of one of the first three counts listed above, Evans faces a life in prison.

“Law enforcement rushed into imminent danger, putting their own lives on the line, to save the lives of the victim and her children,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said on the incident. “I commend the quick thinking of law enforcement in bringing this extremely dangerous situation to an end. My office’s top priority is public safety, and we will prosecute individuals who threaten the safety of our community and the lives of others, including children and law enforcement officers, to the fullest extent of the law.”