Farmington Hills man charged for alleged online threat against Palestinian-Americans in Dearborn

A Farmington Hills man is facing a felony terrorism threat charge for allegedly threatening Palestinian-Americans in Dearborn.

Carl Mintz was arraigned on Saturday on one count of felony threat of terrorism and a misdemeanor count of malicious use of a telecom device.

Dearborn police were tipped off anonymously to his Mintz's alleged post on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

It's not clear what the post said, but Dearborn police arrested him on Thursday at his home in Farmington Hills.

Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin added, “We take all threats very seriously. Although we are currently unaware of any further credible threats, we have increased police patrols across Dearborn and at all places of worship in the interest of the public safety and security of our city’s residents, workers, and visitors," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

Mintz was given a $500,000 cash surety bond with no 10%. As a condition of his bond, he must wear a GPS tether and is banned from possessing weapons and using the internet.

“Threats of violence against our community will not be tolerated. We are pleased to see that the charges filed this weekend reflect the severity of the message of hate that this individual chose to post online last week," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said in a statement.