Farmington Hills man charged with murder of grandmother

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Farmington Hills man accused of killing his grandmother earlier this week has officially been charged.

Zeff Nikollbibaj, 34, is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the killing of 78-year-old Ana Nikollbibaj.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below from the day of the alleged murder

Grandson in custody for alleged murder of grandmother in Farmington Hills

Police say they received a call about a possible assault in progress on a domestic violence complaint around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, police received a call from the suspect's brother, saying that Zeff had assaulted their grandmother with a metal pole and that she was unconscious inside the home.

The incident happened on Gilchrest Street, which is located near the intersection of Middlebelt Road and Northwestern Highway.



When they arrived, Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott said they found a woman inside the house. Officers were able to pull her to safety and begin medical attention. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Hear more from Piggott in the video below

Police chief speaks on domestic violence homicide in Farmington Hills

Police said the suspect barricaded himself in one of the bedrooms. Officers worked to get the suspect to surrender and used pepper ball rounds into the bedroom. The suspect then surrendered to officers. He was not armed at the time.

After searching the home, police found several firearms, and the medical examiner determined that the suspect also shot his grandmother. Her cause of death was ruled to be a gunshot wound, with blunt force trauma as a contributing factor.

Zeff was arraigned on the charges Thursday and remanded to jail.