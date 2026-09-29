Farmington Hills parents say cheerleading team organizer scammed their daughters out of thousands

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of Farmington Hills mothers say they were scammed by the organizer of a competitive cheerleading team, and police are now investigating.

The mothers say the Diamond Cheer All Star Team launched last year. They paid thousands of dollars for their daughters to participate, only to receive mismatched uniforms and have competition appearances canceled at the last minute.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT FROM 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW

Farmington Hills parents say cheer team organizer scammed families

Jaclyn Gerich is one of the mothers calling for the organizer to be investigated.

"In the beginning, everything was really great. Everything seemed on the up and up and I think by the time we started to realize something wasn't right it was like we were already a little too far into it," Gerich said.

The cheerleading practices took place at a church in Farmington Hills. The mothers say the organizer never paid the church for the rental space.

Tony Geftos Shay Foster tells 7 News Detroit she donated money on top of paying hundreds of dollars in fees

Shay Foster, another mother asking for money to be returned, described what the team was supposed to deliver.

"It was strictly OK we're gonna go to these competitions and do all of the cheer things, but we only went to one competition pay for many," Foster said.

A mother identified only as Brittany said the experience has had a lasting impact on her children.

"My two girls one is in middle school. One is an elementary school have no interest in anything related to cheer now I think that's very heartbreaking and we just don't want that to happen to anyone else," Brittany said.

Tony Geftos "Brittany" only wants to be identified by her first name while speaking out about the alleged cheerleading scam

7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos spoke with several of the mothers in Farmington Hills. They say they want their money back and are concerned others could have the same experience, because they say the organizer is still running a competitive cheer team under a different name.

He also knocked on the door of the woman accused of starting the cheer team, but no one answered. Because she is not facing criminal charges, 7 News Detroit is not naming her.

Brittany said the goal now is to protect other families.

"I think it's more about warning other people before they invest in put energy and time and money into something that potentially is going to create sadness for their families as well," Brittany said.

Gerich described the emotional toll on her daughter.

"Especially at the end when we realize we weren't gonna go to any of the competitions, she was really upset really disappointed," Gerich said.

Tony Geftos Jaclyn Gerich wants the woman who created Diamond Cheer All Star Team to be criminally charged

Foster offered a warning to other parents considering signing up for similar programs.

"Even with all of these contracts that the people you know, try to have you sign definitely read them them. Make sure that they are legit for the most part. I mean she talked a good game. She talking really good game but producing nothing and then just disappeared," Foster said.

Farmington Hills police have turned their investigation over to the prosecutor's office, which will determine whether charges will be filed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

