Farmington Hills Police are taking a splash to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan athletes

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farming Hills Police Department is preparing to take on 2022's Polar Plunge.

The FHPD Polar Plunge will take place on Feb. 12 at Beach Tiki Bar & Boil located in Walled Lake. According to their press release, the department is looking for community volunteers to join their squad. The Polar Plunge is a series of annual events where money is raised for athletes participating in Special Olympics Michigan.

“This is another example of the Farmington Hills Police Department giving back to the community," says Police Chief Jeff King. “We take pride in our participation in the Polar Plunge, and we hope that our residents will support the Special Olympics by participating and donating.”

For those looking to participate in a Polar Plunge in-person or virtually, check out www.plungemi.org.

According to the press release, all funds raised by Polar Plungers help fund training and services to over 22,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.