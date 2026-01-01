Farmington Hills police investigating after man possibly killed in hit-and-run

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead after possibly having been struck by a driver early Thursday morning.

Officials got the 911 call from someone who said they found an unconscious man lying on the shoulder of the road at Middlebelt Road and Eldon Street, between Nine and Ten Mile Roads.

First responders tried to save the man's life before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

We're told the man who passed was 67 years old and that he had a last known residence in Macomb County.

Investigators believe that, based on evidence and the victim's injuries, he was possibly killed when he was hit by the vehicle. They say the exact time of the crash is unknown, but authorities estimate it happened between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone with more information related to this incident is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

