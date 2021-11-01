Farmington Hills police investigating shooting at weekend house party

(WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred during a house party in the early morning hours of October 31.

Police say the shooting happened on Stratford Court in a subdivision east of Haggerty north of 13 Mile around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation inside the home. No injuries were reported, but the home had multiple bullet strikes, police say.

A suspect vehicle has been identified, and police are looking for three men who might be involved in the shooting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.

Police say they have no reason to believe that there is a danger to the public at this time.