Farmington Hills police launch webpage dedicated to cold cases, missing persons

(WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department has announced the launch of a webpage dedicated to solving cold case homicides and missing person cases.

Police say they have seven unsolved homicides dating back to 1974, and five open missing person investigations.

“Our goal is to let the families know we will never forget their loved ones, and let the perpetrators know we are dedicated to ensuring justice,” said Chief Jeff King in a press release. “I hope that putting this information out to the public will bring new information. The passing of time allows for decreased pressure for an otherwise reluctant witness to come forward. Please visit this webpage and help these families who have never gotten the justice or closure they deserve.”

You can read about the cold homicide cases and open missing persons cases by clicking here.

Anyone with information or tips is asked to call the police department at 248-871-2610.